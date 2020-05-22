Patricia Vanno Bush
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Vanno Bush 1935 - 2020
PALM HARBOR - Patricia Vanno Bush passed away on May 19, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL after a brief illness.
Pat was born in Utica, NY, on June 16, 1934, to Ralph and Rose (Alberski) Vanno. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1952. She was married to Michael J. Bush until his death in 2017. She lived in Herkimer, NY and moved to Palm Harbor, FL, in 1994 after working as a dental assistant for Dr. Russell in Ilion, NY.
Pat leaves a daughter, Michele deRochemont (Scott), of Palm Harbor FL; a son, John Bush (Valerie), of Tarpon Springs, FL; and grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas), Michael (Caroline) and Patrick; as well as five great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Dan Vanno (Sandy), of Trinity, FL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Michael; her granddaughter, Corinne deRochemont; parents, Ralph and Rose Vanno; in-laws, Lena and John Bush; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Joy Bush and their daughter, Debbie.
In lieu of flowers make donations to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, North Pinellas, 164 W Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved