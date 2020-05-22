Patricia Vanno Bush 1935 - 2020

PALM HARBOR - Patricia Vanno Bush passed away on May 19, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL after a brief illness.

Pat was born in Utica, NY, on June 16, 1934, to Ralph and Rose (Alberski) Vanno. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1952. She was married to Michael J. Bush until his death in 2017. She lived in Herkimer, NY and moved to Palm Harbor, FL, in 1994 after working as a dental assistant for Dr. Russell in Ilion, NY.

Pat leaves a daughter, Michele deRochemont (Scott), of Palm Harbor FL; a son, John Bush (Valerie), of Tarpon Springs, FL; and grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas), Michael (Caroline) and Patrick; as well as five great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Dan Vanno (Sandy), of Trinity, FL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Michael; her granddaughter, Corinne deRochemont; parents, Ralph and Rose Vanno; in-laws, Lena and John Bush; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Joy Bush and their daughter, Debbie.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, North Pinellas, 164 W Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store