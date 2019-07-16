|
Patricia (Patti) Wilcox 1941 - 2019
PROSPECT - Patricia (Patti) Wilcox, 77, passed away on July 15, 2019 at Lutheran Care Home.
She was born in Rome, August 1, 1941 and married Joseph Wilcox, Jr. on October 14, 1960. Joseph died November 1, 2012. For many years, Patti was employed at Holland Patent Central Schools in the Central Supply and Purchasing Department.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, John R. Brown, Sr., Beckey Owen, Ann Martin, Fred Brown and Richard Brown; great-nieces and nephews, Carol Gurrieri, Kimberly Doxstader, Kayla Owen, Melissa Brown, Matthew and Spencer Brown and Lydia Brown; relatives on her husband's side of the family are sisters-in-law, Annie Dousharm, Helen Griswold, Elizabeth "Bit" Schoening, Dorothy Wilcox, Myrtle Wilcox; special nephew, Mark (Heidi) Wilcox; and a "grandson", Mark Wilcox, Jr.; and great-niece, Aurora Wilcox. Patti was predeceased by her mother, Lydia Brown; and a brother, John R. Brown, Sr.
Patti's funeral will be held on Friday, July, 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Calling hours will be held from 10-12 p.m. prior the funeral. Burial in Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Barneveld Fire Department.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019