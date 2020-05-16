Patricia Zielinski
1932 - 2020
UTICA - Patricia Zielinski, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome.
She was born on May 17, 1932, in Utica, a daughter of the late William and Francis (Dembski) Potasiewicz.
Committal will be private in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Yorkville with Rev. Joseph Moskal officiating. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date and time to be announced at Holy Trinity Church in Utica.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
