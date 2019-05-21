Mr. Patrick A. "Pat" Corridori

UTICA/VERONA BEACH - Mr. Patrick A. "Pat" Corridori, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019.

He is survived by his sons, Patrick Corridori, Alfred Valeriano, Philip Valeriano and their families.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend Pat's visitation which will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. His funeral service will commence on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. John Buehler, Pastor. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the Amazing Gracie's Gift Foundation, PO Box 134, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Pat's final wishes were prearranged and entrusted to Martin Ciaccia and Harry and Kevin Enea, Funeral Directors.

