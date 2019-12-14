|
|
Patrick A. Sinisgalli
UTICA - Mr. Patrick A. Sinisgalli passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a short illness. He was 81 years old.
He was the oldest son of the late Anthony and Rose (Centolella) Sinisgalli. Pat grew up in Utica, graduating from TR Proctor High School and while he had several jobs throughout his life, Pat's true passion was distance running and being physically active. He ran the Utica Boilermaker many times where he once completed the 15K road race in under an hours time. He also ran the Boston Marathon, as well as many other races.
He is survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Michele Yulo, of Atlanta, GA, Anthony Sinisgalli, of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Sinisgalli, of Miami, FL and Suzanne Sinisgalli, of Aiken, SC. Pat is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Rafaella "Babe" and Joseph Nesci and aunt, Rose Pensero; and many cousins, with special gratitude to Jim Miller and his wife, Lynn, who opened up their home and hearts to Pat in his last months. He also leaves his companion, Sharman Tullar. He was predeceased by his dear brother, Michael Sinisgalli, who passed in 2006.
The family will commemorate Pat's life at a future time.
