Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Patrick J. Wagstaff

Patrick J. Wagstaff Obituary
Patrick J. Wagstaff 1985 - 2019
UTICA - Patrick J. Wagstaff, 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Patrick was born in Binghamton, NY, on December 28, 1985, the son of Robert Keenan and Susan Wagstaff. He was raised and educated in Binghamton and was a graduate of Binghamton High School. On June 10, 2018, Patrick was united in marriage with Tiffany Zagorski. Patrick was employed with Walmart in N. Utica. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, camping and four wheeling and also enjoyed working on cars.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany; two cherished sons, Collin and Mason; his father, Robert Kennan, of Buffalo; mother, Susan Wagstaff, of Binghamton; two brothers, Eric Wagstaff and Chris Wagstaff, both of Binghamton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Sandy Zagorski, of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Melissa Zagorski, of Utica, and Alicia Zagorski, of FL; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for family and friends are Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Patrick's memory, please do so at the Go-Fund-Me page by visiting Tiffany Wagstaff's face book page.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
