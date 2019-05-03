|
Patrick Michael Hansen 1981 - 2019
GREENSBORO, NC - Patrick Michael Hansen, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Greensboro, NC.
He was born in Little Falls, NY on March 19, 1981, to James R. Hansen and Carol Colson Hansen.
In addition to his parents, Pat is survived by his siblings, Jeremy (Aniela) Hansen, Shaun Hansen and Sarah Hansen. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Rose Colson, Millard and Mary Hansen; and his aunt, Eileen Bennett.
Patrick lived life to the fullest! As a truck driver, he experienced many gorgeous places in the United States and met some incredible people. Pat added one saying to his life, "I've always walked alone, I chose the path less taken, I refuse to let you win". We loved his strength, sense of humor, laughter and his love for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed!
A Celebration of Patrick's Life will be held this summer and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
