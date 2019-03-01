The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
Patrick W. Parmentier 1949 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Patrick W. Parmentier, 69, of Utica, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Upstate Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse.
Patrick was born in Utica, on September 28, 1949, the son of Joseph Warren and Wanda (Johnson) Parmentier and received his education in Utica schools. Patrick honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. For many years, Patrick was employed as a maintenance supervisor with the Utica Public Library. He enjoyed NASCAR, was a history enthusiast and was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Parmentier is survived by two daughters, Ashley Parmentier and Melissa Parmentier, both of Stittville. He was predeceased by two sisters, Julie and Susan.
Visitation for family and friends are Monday, March 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at the conclusion of the visitation.
Those wishing to make a donation in Patrick's name, please consider the .
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
