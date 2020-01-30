|
Patrick "Ziggy" Zegarelli 1953 - 2020
MADISON, NY - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, we have sadly lost our beloved Pat "Ziggy" Zegarelli. He passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, with loving family by his side, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Patrick was born in Utica on March 18, 1953, the third oldest of four sons, of the late Michael J. and Genevieve (Ransom) Zegarelli. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of JFK High School in North Utica. At one time, Pat was married to the former Susan Capalupo and from that union had his two children. For over 25 years, Pat was an autobody repairman and exceptional painter for Twin Cities. He then began a career as a professional crane operator, with his friend, Rusty, from Rig All, Inc. and worked there for several years and later retired from Barnhart Crane and Rigging. He was a member of the Upstate New York Operating Engineers Union. Never one to sit idle, Pat was also a NYS licensed barber and worked with his brothers on weekends at Zegarelli's Haircutters on Mohawk St., Utica, for many years.
On September 29, 2000, Pat was joined in marriage to the former Charlene Bogner and they have enjoyed over twenty loving years together, with many happy memories at their country home with its gardens, horses, dogs and cat.
Always in great physical shape, Pat was very athletic and enjoyed playing and coaching hockey and softball. He was an avid golfer and clay target shooter at Vernon National, where he loved to spend his spare time helping out. A talented auto body repairman and mechanic, he loved to race cars and always had a hot car and tricked out Harley to drive with his friends. In earlier years, his family has many fond memories of camping at Eighth Lake and Old Forge. Pat was always fun to be with and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlene; his daughter, Marisa Zegarelli; his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Tricia Zegarelli; grandchildren, Laryssa, Nino, Shila, Gianna and Gia; great-grandchild, Remington; a stepson, Nicholas Nole; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Michael and Barbara Zegarelli, James "Jimmy" Zegarelli and his little brother and best friend, Frank Zegarelli; and also many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his niece and nephew, Michael and Maria Zegarelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Fred Talarico, Dr. Graziano and Gary DeNigro, for all the care and compassion shown to Pat; and also his daughter, Marisa and niece, Gina, for their efforts and coordination with Upstate Medical Center during Pat's illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020