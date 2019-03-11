|
Patsy L. Kulmus 1952 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Patsy L. Kulmus, 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019 at home.
She was born on May 15, 1952 in Utica, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Marjorie Burritt Perkins and was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Markham School.
On August 25, 1990 she was united in marriage with Andy Kulmus.
Patsy worked for many years as a nurse assistant at Faxton Hospital and recently retired from the office of Dr. Atul Butala. While there, she worked tirelessly in getting grants for patients who could not afford their medication, allowing them to obtain their prescriptions sometimes at a greatly reduced rate or even free of charge.
Patsy is survived by her devoted husband, Andy; her two sons, Gary and Jamie Clark and Dale Clark and Penny Searl; her daughter, Kim and John Fiore; her sisters, Sherry and Tom Greenwood, Lynne Perkins and Ronnie Perkins; her brothers, Alan Perkins, Robert Perkins and Brian Perkins; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Lepkowski.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 13 from 2-4 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral services will follow at 4:00.
To view Patsy's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019