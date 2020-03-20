|
Paul A. Ciruzzi 1940 - 2020
VINELAND, NY - Paul A. Ciruzzi, loving father and grandfather, 80, of Vineland and formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Paul was born on February 16, 1940 in Utica, NY and was the son of the late Rocco A. Ciruzzi and Bertha A. (Diorio) Ciruzzi. He attended Utica schools and was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy, serving as an Air Traffic Controller on the U.S.S. Ranger Aircraft Carrier.
In 1960, Paul married the love of his life, Rachael, with whom he shared 52 wonderful years, prior to her passing in 2013.
Paul was previously employed by Quest Diagnostics, Syracuse, NY, for 22 years in Laboratory Sales.
In 2000, Paul and his wife, Rachael, moved to Vineland, NJ, in order to live closer to their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters. He enjoyed many years of sharing in all of their activities including being a major fan at all of his granddaughters' softball games, of which he was so proud.
Paul was an avid dog lover and was a large donor to the National Shrine of St. Jude, the Humane Society of Atlantic County and the Cumberland County S.P.C.A. In his earlier years, he enjoyed traveling, especially spending time in Ocean City, NJ. Paul was a member of St. Padre Pio Parish, Vineland.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rachael (Paciello) Ciruzzi; and is survived by his daughter, Julie Dwyer and son-in-law, Dr. Thomas Dwyer; his granddaughters, Lindsay Dwyer, of Miami, FL and Lauren Dwyer, of Vineland, NJ; sister-in-law, Linda Kozak, of Utica, NY; nieces, Jamie Kozak and Allison Cacciotti; and nephew, Angelo Cacciotti, all of Utica. He also leaves behind a special cousin, Carmel Russo, also of Utica, NY; as well as many other cherished relatives.
Paul was a truly kind and gentle man who left a loving and positive impression on anyone he met.
Funeral and burial services will be private, with a Memorial Service to Celebrate Paul's Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude online at https://forms.shrineof stjude.org/site/Donation2?df_id=3302&3302.donation=form1 or to the Cumberland County S.P.C.A. (South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter) online at https://southjerseyregional animalshelter.org/donate/inmemory/.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020