Paul A. Williams 1928 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Paul A. Williams, 91, of Sauquoit NY and formerly of Clinton and Utica, passed away, January 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born, September 8, 1928, in Utica, son of Paul V. and Elsie K. Williams. He graduated from UFA in 1946, earned his Bachelor's from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1950 and earned his Master's from Syracuse University in 1960.
He married Charlotte Rose in 1952 in Utica at Redeemer Church. He was a social worker for Oneida County, a Science teacher at Whitesboro Junior High School and a Guidance Counselor at Sauquoit Valley Central School, retiring in 1990 as Guidance Director.
Mr. Williams was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, sang in the choir as a tenor and also a soloist and occasionally accompanied services on his trumpet. For a time, he also served as cantor at Grace Church, Utica. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, the Highland Flying Club (piloting single-engine planes), the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).
Mr. Williams had a lifelong passion for science and aviation, flying planes and later, building and flying radio control models, was an accomplished musician by high school when he played in a jazz band, was an avid motorcyclist and a devoted writer, writing both poetry and prose, some of which was presented and well-received at readings.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Rose; his children, Karen (Larry) and Paul (Amy); his grandchildren Ben, Charles and Kathryn; and several nieces and nephews. Memorable life adventures include an extended cross-country journey to California in a Volkswagen Beetle, a trip to Germany and several visits to attend the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth's ICU, Clayville Volunteer Fire Department and Edward's Ambulance for their kind and thoughtful care of Mr. Williams.
The Memorial Service will take place, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502 with Pastor Anita Mohr presiding.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Experimental Aircraft Association to support science and aviation education at www.eaa.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020