Paul B. Terchowitz 1931 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. Paul B. Terchowitz, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
Born in Utica, on September 23, 1931, Paul was a son of the late Paul and Balbina (Stanek) Terchowitz. He was raised and educated in local schools, where he graduated from U.F.A. Mr. Terchowitz was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Korean War. On June 7, 1958 he married the former Jacqueline Niziol, at St. Mary's Church, New York Mills. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 61 years of marriage. Paul retired from Rockford's Auto after over 40 years of loyal service. Paul was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed fishing and smoking a cigar.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie; a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Gerald Arscott, of Athens, GA; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul Michael Terchowitz, of Dolgeville and David and Jamie Terchowitz, of Oriskany; four cherished grandchildren, Bob and Suzanne Duda, Sarah and Jason Johnson, all of GA, Brian Terchowitz and Jenna Terchowitz, both of Oriskany; great-grandchildren, Brendan Duda, Lauren and Jase Johnson; a sister, Jane Bankert; and a brother, Henry Terchowitz, all of Utica. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and in-laws, Jacob and Sandra Niziol, of Syracuse, Alice Niziol, of SC and Janet Peterson, of OK. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Delores Terchowitz, Helen Goldych and Caroline Hajdasz; a brother, Joseph Bombczyck; and his in-laws, Stanley "Lefty" Niziol, John Peterson and Marie Terchowitz.
In keeping with Mr. Terchowitz's wishes, their will be no calling hours. Paul's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
To view Mr. Terchowitz's online memorial go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020