Paul Callahan 1947 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Paul Callahan, 73, of Holland Patent, NY and formerly of Greene, NY, passed away on August 5, 2020, at the Abraham House, Rome, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born in Utica on June 8, 1947, son of the late Edward and Agnes Callahan and graduated from New Hartford High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1972 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Paul was a member of the Holland Patent American Legion, the Remsen VFW and the Marine Corps League.
Paul was an adventurous lover of life. He was happiest in the outdoors, especially the Adirondacks and was an avid fisherman, hunter and boater who enjoyed his party barge.
He is survived by two daughters, Alisa Hill (Ryan Oldham) and Angela Celi; and son, Paul, Jr; his grandchildren, Ciera, Taylor, Aiden, Gavin, Bella and Kailyn; his siblings, Steven (Wendy) Callahan, Dennis (Mary Anne) Callahan, Patricia Mitchell, Sheila Corr, Mary (James) Williams, Eileen (Peter) Cougan and Edward, Jr. (Shelly) Callahan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Gladys Millick, who he married in Parachute, CO, on December 31, 1981.
The Callahan family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care and to the Abraham House, Rome, for their compassionate, kind staff during this very difficult time. The family is also grateful to Paul's friend, Debbie, for her devoted compassion and care and his friend Diane, for taking his canine companion, Sephie.
Calling hours will be on Monday from 2-4 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Face masks are required for entry into the funeral home; we will be following the CDC/New York State 33% capacity rule allowing 10 people in as 10 people leave and contact tracing will be used. A private service will take place for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care or to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.
Semper fi.