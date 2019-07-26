|
Paul D. Traub 1953 - 2019
REMSEN - Paul D. Traub, 66, passed away at home on July 24, 2019.
He was born in Syracuse on March 28, 1953, a son of David and Shirley Fecht Traub. He grew up in Remsen and graduated from Remsen Central School, in the Class of 1971. Paul was a self-employed carpenter in the area for many years.
Surviving are a brother, James Traub, Remsen; niece and nephew, Amy and Dave Murphy, New York Mills, Adam and Codilyn Kraszewski, Boonville; six great-nieces and nephews; his ex-spouse, whom he remained good friends, Ellen Traub, of Washington Mills; and several cousins from FL.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1: 30 p.m., at the Prospect Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Remsen Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019