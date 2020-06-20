Paul Douglass
1942 - 2020
UTICA - Paul Douglass, 77, of Utica and formerly of Syracuse, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home.
He was born on October 19, 1942, in Syracuse, a son of the late Kenneth J. and Evelyn Hodgkins Douglass. Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1960 – 1964. He worked for the United States Postal Service as the supervisor of maintenance department, in Utica, for many years until his retirement.
Paul was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was an avid Syracuse University football and basketball fan and with his free time he enjoyed his time on the computer and a good Yankees game.
He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth J. (Refija Bajrektarevic) Douglass, of Utica and Michael P. (Hanna) Douglass, of ME; grandchildren, Kenny, Ethan, and Elvedin; brother, John R. (Terry) Douglass, of SC; and sister, Karen R. Douglass, of Syracuse; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife, Elizabeth Douglass.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ken and Refija for all the care and comfort given to Paul.
The services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Syracuse.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams, & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Please consider Meals on Wheels of Oneida County in memory of Paul.
For an online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
