Paul E. Harvey 1956 - 2020
HAMILTON - Paul E. Harvey, 63, of Craine Lake Rd. and formerly of Manlius, NY, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born, May 17, 1956, in Hamilton, a son of Glenn M. and Alice Schryver Harvey. He was a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School and Hobart College, where he played rugby. He received his MBA from Syracuse University, where he remained an avid SU sports fan. Paul was the Sales Manager at Vantine Imaging, Hamilton, from 1987 until 1999. He loved motorcycles, both street and off-road and raced professional motocross in his younger days. He was a member of the American Motorcyclist Assoc. and the Central New York Motocross Riders Assoc. (CNYMRA). He was a longtime member and currently the treasurer of the Pompey Historical Society. He loved to play golf and was a former member of the Cazenovia Country Club. Paul had a passion for trains, exploring train history and traveling with his sister.
He is survived by his sister, Melanie Harvey, of St. Louis, MO; and many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Glenn M. Harvey, III.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pompey Historical Society, 8354 Cherry Valley Tpke., Manlius, NY 13104 www.pompeyhistorical.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020