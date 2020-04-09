|
Paul J. Devins, Sr. 1934 - 2020
PORT CHARLOTTE - Paul J. Devins, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Home, Port Charlotte, FL.
He was born on January 15, 1934, at the Albany Street homestead of parents Walter and Lauretta (McGivern) Devins and was the youngest of eleven children. A 1952 graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, he then served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. On May 5, 1956, he married Jacqueline Allen at St. John's Catholic Church, a blessed union of almost 65 years. Paul had a long career in sales, retiring from Blue Cross/Blue Shield' Commercial Accounts Department. Paul and Jackie enjoyed many years with their family at "Camp" on Kayuta Lake, which later became their home before moving to Northport, FL.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Northport, FL; children, Christine (Garth) Livermore, of Whitesboro, NY, Dottie (Mark) Farrell, of Northport, FL, Paul, Jr. (Maria) Devins, of New Hartford, NY, Kathy (Jim) Devins, of Schenectady, NY and Mark (Sally) Devins, of Boonville, NY; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Eleanor (Jean) Benman, of Fayetteville, NY.
Paul will be buried in the Sarasota, FL National Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020