Mr. Paul "Butch" Lebert 1938 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Mr. Paul "Butch" Lebert, age 80, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by the comfort of his beloved family.

Born on Christmas Day in 1938, Paul was the son of the late George Lebert and Della Locash. After completion of his schooling, Paul proudly enlisted with the United States Marine Corps, where he specialized in field music.

On July 4, 1977, Paul was united in holy matrimony with the former Ann Marie "Cookie" Valent. The two were wed at St. Mary's Church in Frankfort by Rev. Alfred A. Lamanna. Together they shared in a beautiful marriage of almost 42 years. They raised their three sons on common values of respect, honor and dignity and they were truly a couple to be admired. Cookie never left his side and was true to her vows until his very last moment on this side of Heaven.

Butch was a hardworking man who spent 34 years as an environmentalist with Special Metals Corp. in New Hartford. His free time was spent surrounded by the company of his family and friends and nothing gave him greater pleasure than being in the midst of those he loved.

He enjoyed the game of golf, as well as boxing and he could often be found trying his luck at various casinos. He was a talented musician who spent many years as a trumpeter with PJ's Band, playing local gigs and having an all-around good time.

He was of the Catholic faith and he and his wife, Cookie, are longtime parishioners of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort.

Butch will forever be remembered by those he leaves behind. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cookie; his sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Erica Lebert, of Ilion, Paul and Kassandra Lebert, of Mohawk and Mark and Lauri Valent, of Frankfort; his grandchildren, Craig "CJ" Lebert, Olivia Valent, Ellie Lebert, Axl Lebert and Joey Lebert; his two half-brothers, Chester Lebert and George Lebert; his aunt, Mary Simonelli, of Frankfort; his uncle, Peter Locaccio, of Utica; his in-laws, Hank and Phyllis Valent, of Frankfort; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joan (Lebert) Farrar; and his brother-in-law, Peter Valent.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours, which will be held on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Butch's funeral service will commence on Thursday afternoon, June 13, 2019, at 2:15 PM at the funeral home and at 3:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Interment, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, will take place at the convenience of the family.

Butch's family has entrusted his final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019