Paul M. "Cackle" Kessler

Paul M. "Cackle" Kessler Obituary
Paul M. "Cackle" Kessler 1946 - 2019
WESTMORELAND/LAKELAND, FL - Paul M. "Cackle" Kessler, 73, passed away on June 13, 2019.
He was born in Rome on March 31, 1946, a son of Jack D. and Dorothy (Hammon) Kessler and graduated from Westmoreland Central School. Paul worked for NYS at Marcy Psychiatric Center and was a truck driver with local companies for many years. Paul would drop whatever he was doing to help someone. At one time, he was a Pop Warner coach and member of the Westmoreland Fire Dept. He enjoyed working on farms and training horses at Vernon Downs.
He is survived by his three children, Paul Kessler, Jr., Rhonda (Marcos) Rivera and Melissa Kessler; three granddaughters, Stephanie Rivera, Sarah Kessler and Marisa Rivera; siblings, Sandy Kessler, Charlotte Hubal, Arlene (Michael) Occhipinti, Nancy Kessler, Karen (Jim) Herrick and Dale (Lorraine) Kessler; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the Westmoreland area and Lakeland, FL. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Jack Kessler, II.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bartlett Baptist Church. All are invited to call on Saturday from Noon to 1 p.m., at church, prior to the service.
Please consider donations in Paul's memory to a .
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019
