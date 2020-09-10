1/1
Paul M. Lukin
1952 - 2020
ROME - Paul M. Lukin, age 67, of Rome, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was born on October 17, 1952, in Queens, NY, the son of the late Leon and Martha (Dreiücker) Lukin. He graduated from the University of Buffalo Law School and later from New York University with a Master of Laws and Taxation Degree.
Paul was united in marriage to the former Ramona Belz in 1974 in Buffalo. He worked in the New York State Court System, serving as law clerk for Judge John Grow and later, Judge Louis Gigliotti.
Paul's passion for justice and the law was reflected in his daily life. He coordinated the Mock Trial program at Rome Free Academy for many years, instilling his passion for the law in the community's youth. He was always a source of advice and guidance to friends and colleagues on legal and other matters.
Paul is survived by his wife, Ramona; children, Jennifer Lukin, of Rome and David (Karrie) Lukin, of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Seth and Nora; and a sister, Teri Lukin (Christopher Oliver), of Croton-on-Hudson.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at the Rome Dialysis Center for their years of care, compassion and friendship extended to Paul during his treatments.
Relatives and friends may call at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Friday, from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Please offer online tributes or light a candle at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barry Funeral Home
807 W Chestnut St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-0055
