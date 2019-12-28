|
Paul M. Welsh 1930 - 2019
UTICA - Paul M. Welsh, 89, of Acacia Village and formerly of New Hartford, died on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 15, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Paul B. Welsh and Fern Musson Welsh Mason. Paul grew up in Six Lakes, MI and graduated from Michigan State University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On May 20, 1969, Paul married Carolyn Ebbeling, in Whitinsville, MA. At one time, Paul worked for Old Kent Bank and Foremost Insurance Company both in Grand Rapids, MI. He retired from the Metropolitan Insurance Company in Oriskany as the General Manager of the Property and Liability Division.
Paul was a member of New Hartford Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Welsh, of Utica; and sister, Sue Howell and her husband, Terle, of Trufant, MI.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the New Hartford Presbyterian Church in memory of Paul.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019