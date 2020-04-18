|
|
Paul R. Osterman 1962 - 2020
SAVANNAH - Paul R. Osterman, 58, of Savannah, GA and formerly from Utica, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Paul was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Laurence and Barbara Osterman. He attended local schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School. He went on to SUNY Fredonia where he earned Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in music. He also earned a degree in computer science from SUNY IT, Utica. He worked for General Electric, Utica, United States Air Force Research Lab, Rome NY and Armstrong University, Savannah, GA.
Music was Paul's life. A talented musician, he started music lessons at a young age. He continually entertained friends and family playing the piano. He devoted a lot of time playing music for local and professional theatre groups. A gig he was very proud of was a short stint at a professional recording studio in NYC where he worked with musicians like Gene Simmons. He also spent two seasons working for Glimmerglass Opera, Cooperstown, NY. Paul's light continued to shine as the organist for both the United Methodist Church, New Hartford, NY and Wesley Oaks Methodist Church, Savannah, GA.
Paul was very active in local community theatre, where he met his co-star in life, Jacquelin Jones. For many years they ran the Hartford Players Youth Theatre (HPYT), Utica. They married in 1994. Paul was best known for his encouragement of others, his countless wry jokes, his love of crossword puzzles and his optimistic view and love of life. He loved his wife and family immensely, was very proud of his sons and treasured the time he spent with them.
Paul is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jacquelin; his sons, Jordan and Zachary; his sister, Susan (John) O'Neil, of Rochester, NY; and many cousins. He also leaves behind his much-loved dogs, "his girls", Ellie and Summer.
In light of the pandemic, the family will host a public Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering at a later date in both Savannah and Utica.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020