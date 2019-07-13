Paul S. Barber

ROCHESTER - With great sorrow and regret, the family of Paul, expresses his loss on July 8, 2019, at the age of 73.

Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Rose; siblings, Peter, Ruth, William and Roy.

He is survived by his siblings, Meredith (Edward) Salisbury, Raymond, Robert, Richard and Gene (Michele); and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wants to acknowledge and thank Mr. Juan Rodriguez and family for the many years of friendship, caring and happiness that they gave to Paul, and particularly being supportive of him during his last days.

Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd., Rochester, NY. Also 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 1517 Whitesboro St, Utica, NY 13502, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica, NY. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019