Paul Sidney VanAllen
1935 - 2020
Paul Sidney Van Allen 1935 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Paul Sidney Van Allen, 84, passed away on June 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Paul was born on August 10, 1935, in Utica, the son of Sidney and Pauline (Rockwell) Van Allen. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended St. Lawrence University. He worked, in sales, for several companies and in later years, was a Certified Financial Planner.
Paul married Mary Ellen Lockwood on July 8, 1978.
Paul played hockey in his youth. He enjoyed sports, especially football and hockey. He also enjoyed traveling, boating, training race horses and raising St. Bernards.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen; children, Kelly Carroll (Jeffrey), of CO, Jeffrey, of FL and Terence (Traci), of AZ; three grandchildren, Tyler, Haley and Lindsey; his brother, Peter and sister-in-law, Beverly; nieces, Lisa and Stephanie; godchildren, Oscar and Maddie Lockwood, of AK; and friend and caregiver, Kevin Olmstead. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Pauline.
Paul was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. His family is grateful for their prayers and support at this time.
Paul's family expresses their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home of CNY for their care and compassion during his time there.
A Graveside Service will be on Monday at 11:00 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. A public Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at a day and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
