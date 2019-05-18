|
Paul T. Henderson 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Paul T. Henderson, 85, of New Hartford, NY, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Paul was born January 15, 1934, in Boston, MA, the son of the late Carl T. and Dorothy (Callahan) Henderson. He attended primary school in Boston, earned a full scholarship to attend Boston College, and then graduated from there in 1955. He then served four years as an active duty officer in the United States Navy, followed by several years in the US Naval Reserve. On February 11, 1961, Paul married the love of his life, Janet J. Loy, in Washington, D.C., and they lived in Camp Springs, MD, until transferring to New Hartford in 1973. Paul worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 39 years, before retiring in 1997.
He was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford.
Paul most enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, reading, movies, and trips to the seashore.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Paul T. Henderson, Jr. (Holly), of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Jennifer M. Fiore (Tony), of Spotsylvania, VA; grandchildren, Cassidy, Alexander, Lucas, Addison, Jacob and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his sisters, Doris L. Harrington and Edith M. Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Burial will be at family convenience. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in the name of Paul T. Henderson.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019