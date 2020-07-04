Pauline Mary Wesseldine Schlerath 1933 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Mrs. Pauline Wesseldine Schlerath, 87, of Sauquoit, NY, formerly of Franklin Springs, NY, passed away on July 3, 2020.
Pauline was born in Utica, on April 16, 1933, to the Late Ethel Harwood Wesseldine and Burton Wesseldine.
On September 10, 1955, Pauline was married to the late Alfred Jerome Schlerath, at St. James Episcopal Church, Clinton. Alfred passed away on June 26, 1996, after a blessed marriage 41 years.
Pauline was a graduate of Clinton Central School District and the Utica School of Commerce. She was a talented artist who loved art and attended art classes in the local Utica area, Ohio and Illinois. Art was a passion even up until her passing. She was a past member of the United States Figure Skating Club, the Clinton Figure Skating Club and the Blade and Edge Figure Skating Club, Richmond Heights, Ohio. She was also a member of the American Business Woman's Association, Orange City, FL and a 50 year member of Order of the Eastern Star Maple Valley-New Hartford Chapter, Sauquoit.
Pauline attended St. Georges Episcopal Church, Chadwick's and St. James Episcopal Church, Clinton.
Pauline was employed by General Electric Company, Utica, Utica Landscape Architect and City Planner – Russell Bailey and Associates, Mentor School District, Mentor, OH, Harris Corporation, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Siemens Stromberg Carlson, Lake Mary, FL.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim Schlerath Casselman and John Douglas Casselman; her granddaughter and husband, Heather Aileen Casselman Messenger and Stephen Messenger; and two wonderful great-grandchildren, Ariana Rose Messenger and Aaron Douglas Messenger. She leaves two special cousins, Shirley Lloyd, of FL and Nancy and Philip Collmer, of New Hartford. She also leaves many cousins and her lifelong friends, Linda Crumb and Nancy Bender.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4-6, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Due to current restrictions we will be operating at 33% of our occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Schlerath family. We will only allow 15 people into the building as 15 people exit. Face Masks must be worn and maintain social distancing. Also contact tracing will be implemented.
Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton.
Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care (www.hospicecareinc.org
), your favorite pet rescue or the SPCA in memory of Pauline and her rescue kitty-Cuddles.
To view Pauline's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
.