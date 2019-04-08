|
Pedro "Page" L. Bermudez, Jr. 1991 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Pedro L. Bermudez Jr., 27, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. After years of battling the demons of drug addiction, Pedro, sadly was another victim of the opioid crisis facing our country.
Pedro was born in Utica on June 15, 1991, a son of Pedro L. Bermudez, Sr. and Bambi Pugliese. He was raised and educated in Whitesboro, where he was active in sports, especially, basketball and football. Although he struggled with drug addiction, it did not discount the amazing person Pedro was. He was dedicated to his entire family. His amazing spirit and sense of humor will be most memorable to all of us. Wherever he was, he always filled the room with love and laughter. His loss creates a huge hole in our hearts and in our family.
Pedro is survived by his parents: Bambi Pugliese and her fiancé, Scott Sequin and his father, Pedro Bermudez; his children, Anthony Bermudez and Kiy-Anna Garner, and their mother, Shirley Garner; his siblings, Brianna Pugliese, Maria Pugliese (Nicholas McGraw), and Gabby Pugliese (Sean Hovey), Adriana Bermudez, Nena Ramos, and Yajaira Bermudez; grandfather, William Bullis; grandmother, Gloria Ortiz; aunts and uncles, Mike, Tina and Eddie, Carol and Junior, Vicki and Jimmy, Val and Mary, Will and Carla, Nikki and Jose, Uncle Mikey, George and Caryn; and many special cousins and close friends. He also leaves Donna Zawtocki and James Pugliese, who both played a special role in his life. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Sauerhafer.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from The Matt Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
In memory of Pedro, if you are battling drug addiction, please get help before it's too late.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019