|
|
Peggy A. Skuse 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Peggy A. Skuse, 91, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The Grand in Utica.
Peggy was born in Utica, on March 30, 1928, a daughter of Tom and Abbie (Witherell) Skuse. For many years, she was employed with Wal-Mart in Herkimer and prior to this, Valley Cleaners in Herkimer. She was of the Methodist Faith. Peggy always enjoyed playing bingo and taking walks.
Peggy is survived by a sister, Flora Longo, of Marcy; four brothers, Tom Skuse, of Rochester, David Skuse, of Utica, Richard Skuse, of Utica and Robert Skuse and wife, Shirley, of New Hartford; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Peggy will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 10-11, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, with a funeral service to be held at 11:00.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019