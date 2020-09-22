Peggy Lynn Pretty 1938 - 2020

WATERVILLE - Peggy Lynn Pretty, 82, passed away on the evening of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Peggy was born in Meridian, MS, on August 31, 1938, to the late Leslie Archer and Emma (Heath) Hall. She attended primary school in Meridian, but when she was older her family moved to Clinton, NY, where she finished high school. On June 18, 1960, she married the love of her life, Henry W. Pretty. They were married for over 36 years until his passing in 1996. She was the youngest of all her siblings and was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Peggy loved music and singing, playing cards and crafting. She enjoyed cooking, especially making soups. She was well known for her love of dogs and gardening. Her southern accent made everyone smile.

Peggy is survived by her nieces, Billy Carol Watkins, of Forest MS and Deborah Intessamone, of Rogers AK; nephew, Danny of MS; close cousin, Caroline Coulson, of Granada TX; several friends who helped her through her worst times, Patricia and Jerome Burdick, Nancy and Patrick Turner, Melanie March, and many of her neighbors from the Waterville Schoolhouse Apartments.

Graveside Services for Peggy will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park on Monday, September 28th at 1 PM. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to Spring Farm Cares.



