Pera Vujanic 1925 - 2019

Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother

UTICA - Pera Vujanic, 93, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Pera was born on June 7, 1925, in Krupa Obrovac, Croatia, the daughter of the late Stanko and Stevanija (Koncarevic) Predojevic. She was married to the late Vasilj Vujanic for 42 years.

Pera spent most of her life living in Croatia before coming to the USA with her family, where she spent her older years in joy and happiness.

Surviving are her devoted and cherished children; daughter and son-in-law, Nedeljka and Dusan Tojaga and their children, Dragana, Nikolina and Miodrag; son and daughter-in-law, Nikola and Tina Vujanic and their children, Nives and Aleksandar. She was predeceased by her only brother, Nikola Predojevic.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 11 a.m. to Noon at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at St. John of Kronstadt Memorial Church, 1009 Conkling Ave., Utica. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Monastery Cemetery, Jordanville, NY. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019