Pernina "Pearl" C. Hierholzer 1932 - 2020
FLOYD - Pearl C. Hierholzer, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY.
She was born in Washington Mills on September 21, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Castellani Capanna. Pearl was a member of the Class of 1950 at Oriskany Central High School, received a BA in Elementary Education from Oswego State Teacher's College, where she was a soloist in the Symphonic Choir. She graduated with a Master's of Education Degree from Syracuse University. Upon graduating college, Pearl began her teaching career as a Kindergarten teacher in the Oriskany Central School District. She began teaching at General William Floyd Elementary School in the sixties and she continued until she retired in 1991. She had a 37 year long teaching career and was famous for her "Magical removable finger" and the "Fly Away Bird" song. She also worked summers in the family business, Capanna's Fruit and Vegetable Stand.
Pearl was a devote Catholic who served St. Stephen's parish, formerly in Oriskany, NY, as a Trustee, President of the Women's Guild, Director of the Children's Choir and a member of the Adult Choir.
Pearl is survived by her husband, Robert, who she met while teaching at Oriskany Central School District and they were married on November 19, 1960 at St. Stephen's Church in front of her entire Kindergarten Class. Also surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Frank DiGiovanna, Long Island, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Teresa Hierholzer, Upper Nyack, NY; a brother, Joseph Capanna, Floyd; grandchildren, Elizabeth DiGiovanna Ledwith, Thomas, Michael, Frank and Joseph DiGiovanna, all of Long Island and Christopher Cuellar, Lauren, Scott and Natalie Hierholzer, Upper Nyack, NY.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the ICU, PCU and all the doctors, staff and specialists at Rome Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Pearl.
Services will be private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pearl's name to the American Heart Association - Mohawk Valley, 125 Business Park Dr., Utica, NY 13502 or Abraham House of Rome, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Arrangements are by the Nicholas J. Bush funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
