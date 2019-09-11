|
Pete "Whitey" Vernon Branham 1933 - 2019
WESTMORELAND- Pete "Whitey" Vernon Branham, 86, passed away in the comfort of his daughter's home, from a brief illness, on September 10, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side.
Whitey was born in Pikeville, KY, to George and Sarah Branham, on September 8, 1933. He was raised in St. Albans, WV, until he moved to New York to work at Sheets and Sheets Plastering. It was in 1969, when Whitey and his family settled in Westmoreland. Whitey was retired from the Town of Westmoreland Highway Department where he worked for many years.
Whitey was an avid game and ginseng hunter as well as an experienced outdoorsman.
Whitey was known for his strong loyalty and dedication to his wife, Gracie; and three daughters, Sandy, Kathy and Tammy. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, who were all very special to him. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother.
A small graveside service will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., for family and friends at Westmoreland Union Cemetery. Immediately following, there will be a celebration of life at the Mountain View Campground, Rt.8, West Winfield.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019