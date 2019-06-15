Peter A. Fiorini, Sr. 1930 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Peter A. Fiorini, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Abraham House in Utica.

He was born on January 14, 1930, in Utica, a son of the late Peter and Agnes(Ardo) Fiorini. He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 20, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska at the Offut Air Force Base, he was united in marriage to Clara Titus, a blessed union of over 67 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

Mr. Fiorini owned and operated his own service station on Court St. in Utica for many years. He later accepted a position at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, retiring in 1989, after 20 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Fiorini attended St. Paul's Catholic Church. He was a past member of the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113. He loved bowling, billiards and Ping Pong. He also enjoyed woodworking. He could fix just about anything that was broken. He was the patriarch of the family and was looked up to by his children and grandchildren. He loved his family and cherished the time that he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife, Clara, of Whitesboro; his children, Cathy (George)Heysham, Peter (Judy) Fiorini, Jeanette (Paul) Risler, Paul (Tina) Fiorini and John (Kristen) Fiorini. He also leaves 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Laura Vashio; and a sister-in-law, Jessie Fiorini. He was predeceased by a son, David Fiorini, in 2001; two sisters, Mary Kelsey and Lena Di Bernardo; and a brother, Raymond Fiorini.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Abraham House or Hospice & Palliative Care in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019