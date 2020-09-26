1/1
Peter C. Falzarine
1943 - 2020
UTICA - Peter C. Falzarine, 77, joined the angels in Heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center, with his loving wife at his side.
Peter was born on July 28, 1943, in Utica, the son of Anthony and Carmella (Zappacosta) Falzarine. He graduated from Proctor High School and MVCC. On November 28, 1964, he joined Barbara Mammone in marriage at St. Agnes Church, Utica. They enjoyed 55 blessed years together. Peter began his accomplished career at the Boston Store. He went on to work at Charlestown, Doyle Knower and later became the Sr. Director of Corporate Communication at Blue Cross Blue Shield. He volunteered his time fundraising at the House of the Good Shephard and was the Executive Director of CNY Conservancy.
Peter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a devout Catholic.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; children, Mary Beth and Mark Pilipczuk, VA, Renee (Bill Moore) Tough, PA and Melissa Bentley, FL; his adored grandchildren, Mark and Paul Pilipczuk; sister-in-law, Sharon (Anthony) Sirianni; and brother-in-law, William (Mary Ann Turner) Mammone.
Peter was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Falzarine; and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be, Monday at 12:30 p.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Peter's family would like to send their appreciation to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. and the Oncology Floor at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, especially Kim and Christina, for the care and compassion shown to him. They would also like to thank Cheryl Pereira for all the rides, support and love during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Peter's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. or to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
I want to send my thoughts and prayers ti Peters family. I went to high school with Peter and we had many fun filled day in school. I am sure wh will be missed my all who know him. Rest in peqce my friend.
Frank Domanico
Friend
