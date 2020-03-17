|
Peter C. LePage
NEW HARTFORD - Peter C. LePage, 70, of New Hartford, passed away early Monday morning, March 16, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Utica, NY, son of Joseph and Beulah (Crawford) LePage. He was a graduate of New Hartford High School and after a short period at Morrisville College, joined the US Navy where he served his country honorably for 4 years.
In 1976, he was married to the love of his life, Pamela (Lott). Together, they were able to spend almost 44 years enjoying each others company and watching their children and grandchildren grow.
Peter spent 37 years as a clerk and letter carrier at New Hartford Post Office, where he made many friends at work and in the community. After retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed working with the maintenance and grounds crew at Oxford Town Apts. He was a long time member of the NH American Legion Post 1376 and a NALC Union member. After retirement, Peter loved fishing, especially with his son, Joe and the Bucket Mouth Bass Club and always looked forward to watching his son and son-in-law coach and spectating at his grandkids' events.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Pam; his daughter, Korrie and her husband, Justin Higgins, with their four children, Averie, Kacie, Rhett and Emilie; and his son, Joe and his wife, Laura LePage, with their two daugthers, Polly and Dori. He also leaves behind his sister, Sandy Nowak; brother, Gerry LePage and wife, Laura; and brother-in-law, Tim Lott and wife, Carol, along with their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind Aunts and Uncles; cousins; and friends and neighbors who were like extended family. He was predeceased by his and his wife's parents; and his brother-in-law, Richard Nowak.
Family would like to extend much gratitude to Roswell Park Cancer Center, Buffalo, Debra Walz and the staff of Oneida Health CancerCare, Hospice, especially Beverly, Irene, Karen, Matthew, Mary Ellen and Melissa, and friends and family for their immeasurable kindness and care during these past two years.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private. The family does want you to know that you are welcome to call them or stop and see them at their house on Friday after 3:00 PM to express your condolences.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to New Hartford FD, Hospice or Victory over Cancer.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefhcom.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020