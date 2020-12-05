1/1
Peter C. Vibbert Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter C. Vibbert, Sr. 1938 - 2020
ONEIDA - Peter C. Vibbert, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center.
Peter was born on October 4, 1938, in Syracuse, to the late Riley and Amy (Wilson) Vibbert and graduated from Syracuse schools. On November 16, 1957, Peter married Sharen Owens in St. James Church, Syracuse. They enjoyed a blessed union of 53 years until her passing on April 23, 2011. He held various positions throughout this life but was predominately known as a daycare provider for New Concept Day Care, Oneida.
Peter was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife traveled all over the world. Peter was very generous to those in need, not just his family members. He made sure that everyone was taken care of.
Peter is survived by his son, John C. Vibbert, of Fort Meyers, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Darryl Edgin, of Whitesboro; son and daughter-in-law, Peter C. and Briedi Vibbert, Jr., of Oneida; ten grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Nicole, Jennifer, Kyle, Jared, Nicole, Rachel, Peter, III and Joel; seven great-grandchildren, James, Cody, Bryce, Cooper, Aubrii, Fynlee and Spencer; brother, George (Joyce) Vibbert; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his nephew, George Vibbert.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, December 12th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica. Funeral services will commence at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home and at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Peter's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Vibbert family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Sitrin Health Care Center for the care and compassion shown during Peter's stay.
Messages of sympathy www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved