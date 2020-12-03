Peter D. Buddle 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Peter D. Buddle, 85, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
He was born on July 7, 1935, in Utica, a son of the late Leo L. and Mary E. Buddle. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. He served his country with honor in the National Guard for 10 years.
On January 17, 1986, in Oriskany, he was united in marriage to Alice Mathewson a blessed union of over 34 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Buddle was employed with New York Telephone as an installer, finishing his career as a Service Technician retiring from AT&T After his retirement he started his own business, Tel Service Plus, a successful communication installation business that he ran for many years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, the Old Folks Golf League, the Deerfield Fish and Game Club and the Paris Gun Club.
He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed model trains, snowmobiling, boating, travel, spending time with his grandchildren and range shooting. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.
He is survived by his wife, Alice J. Buddle; his children, Pamela Marrone, of Marcy, NY, Deborah (Robert) Scholefield, of Deerfield, NY, Greg (Carmen) Buddle, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Douglas (Elizabeth) Buddle, of North Wales, PA, Sandra Papaleo, of North Wales, PA and Scott (Elizabeth) Buddle, of Herkimer, NY. He leaves his grandchildren, Matthew (Rebecca) Schuck, Alexandria (Lawrence) Petrosino, Christine Papaleo, Victoria Scibilia, Conor Scholefield, Emily Scholefield, Cassandra Papaleo and Grace Buddle. He also leaves his stepchildren, Jamie (John) Cimba, of Pembroke, NH and James (Shannon) Mathewson, of Holland Patent; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cimba, David Mathewson, Sean Mathewson and Lucas Mathewson; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dominic, Lyla and Deliah; a sister-in-law, Kathy Buddle; and niece Kimberly Buddle.
He was predeceased by Norma Buddle, the mother of his children, in 1985; son-in-law, John Cimba; and brother, David Buddle.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Najam-ud Din MD for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Mr. Buddle during his illness. Your many acts of kindness will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. For those attending the services, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.