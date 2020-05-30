Peter F. Peters 1924 - 2020
UTICA - Peter F. Peters, 96, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side, in the Masonic Care Community on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Born in Utica, on April 2, 1924, Peter was a son of the late Shaheen and Catherine (Mulky) Peters. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. During WWII, Peter served our country in the US Army Air Corp, seeing action in Burma, India, where one of the greatest moments of his life was meeting Gandhi. On April 23, 1949, Peter was joined in marriage to the former Frances V. Delia. The couple shared 62 years of love and commitment to each other and their family. His beloved Frances passed away on September 29, 2011. Peter was employed as a machinist at Chicago Pneumatic for over 37 years, where he earned an award for the youngest machinist.
Pete was a longtime member of the American Legion, Adrean Post 229 and a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. For many years, he and his wife, Frances, would help run Bingo games at many of the local Bingo sites. For over 20 years, Pete and Fran also loved organizing bus trips to Atlantic City and more recently, enjoyed spending time at Turning Stone Casino. Peter will always be remembered as a lover of cars and was fastidious with them; you could eat off one of his motors.
He is survived by his three children: his son, Peter S. Peters and his wife, Roseann, his son, Richard A. Peters and Cathy Shaw, all of Frankfort and his daughter, Lori J. Biel and her husband, Mark, of Utica; grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Peters, Lisa and Rocco Graziano and Erika and Rachel Biel; one great-granddaughter, Gabriella Rose Graziano; his brother, Richard Peters; a sister-in-law, Nancy Delia; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Daisy Lichtarski, Anna Peters and Minnie Delia.
The family would like to offer their thanks to Dr. Matthew Ulahannan and staff for the their many years of wonderful care, the entire Masonic Care Community Campus family for the care and compassion, not only shown to their dad, but also to his family. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Olteanu and the entire staff of the Albany household - our dad truly felt like you were his second family. Also many thanks to Father Arthur Krawczenko, for what he called his first ever final blessing through a window; God's blessing are heard no matter the obstacle.
In memory of Peter Peters please consider donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. stjude.org.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Peter's family will honor him privately and he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Fran, at St. Agnes Cemetery, with military honors conferred and Abouna Boutros of St. Louis Gonzaga Church, officiating.
During this challenging time for our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
