Peter Fava 1930 - 2020
BARNEVELD – Peter Fava, 89, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born on October 12, 1930, in Reino, Italy, the son of the late Philip and Josephine (Zerrillo) Fava. Peter was a graduate of Auburn public schools and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations from Utica College. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On May 30, 1959, Peter married Lorraine Syczylo in St. Stanislaus Church, Utica. He was employed as a teacher of English and Journalism at UFA. Peter was also the advisor to the award-winning school newspaper, "Corridors".
He was an avid reader and woodworker who enjoyed traveling and classical music.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine, Barneveld; his daughter, Kathleen Fava, MN; brothers-in-law, Joseph Syczylo and Rodney Syczylo and his family. Peter was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Patricia Syczylo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Peter's family will receive guests after the Mass. Private inurnment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Peter's name may be made to St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church or to the Knights of Columbus Council #189. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020