Peter J. Cawley 1958 - 2020
UTICA/CLINTON - Peter J. Cawley, 61, of Utica, passed away at his home on April 2, 2020.
Peter was born July 25, 1958, to Donald and Isabel (Niermeyer) Cawley, of Clinton. He graduated from Clinton Central School. Peter served his country in the US Navy for eight years where he attained the rank of EM1 Petty Officer First Class, Submarine Nuclear Propulsion Supervisor - Electrician. He worked at his family's business, Cawley's Sales and Service, for many years and was more recently employed at Remington Arms in Ilion. Peter enjoyed gaming, science fiction and fantasy books and movies, sports, food, music (rock and roll and blues) and spending time with his family, especially his many nieces and nephews. Peter was very good at puzzles of all sorts and particularly enjoyed crosswords, solving them with friends was a favorite pastime.
Peter is survived by his sisters, Susan (Charles) Judge, Manteo, NC, Ann Cawley, Utica, Patricia (James) Bittle, Dayton, OH, Therese Ulinski, Clinton, Jane Cawley (Bert Braun), Silver Springs, MD, Sarah Cawley, Hastings on Hudson, NY; brothers, Michael Cawley, Utica, James McGuffin-Cawley, Shaker Heights, OH and Vincent Cawley, Syracuse; and many nieces and nephews.Peter will also be missed by his friends, particularly the Douglas Slawson family. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, Joseph Ulinski.
Funeral services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may consider donations to the , 125 Business Park Dr #106, Utica, NY 13502.
