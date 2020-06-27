Peter J. Chambrone 1934 - 2020
Best Brother, Uncle and Friend
JAMESVILLE, NY - Peter J. Chambrone, 85, a lifelong Utica resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a long illness, at the Iroquois Nursing Home, Jamesville.
Our brother was born in Utica on November 10, 1934, a son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Denarola) Chambrone. He was educated in local schools and a 1952 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. He later attended Utica College. Our brother served our country in the US Air Force from 1956 to 1960, where he received a degree in Technical Engineering.
In 1961, he began work at General Electric as a Field Service Representative, setting up Radar sites in Germany, Turkey, Denmark and throughout the United States. After a career of over 32 years, he retired in 1993.
Our brother was very proud of his Italian heritage and was a great cook like our mom. He loved living in Utica, with its history, culture, the Italian grocery stores and Salamarias. Peter was a true "Renaissance Man", he loved classical music, he could fix anything, he built his own TV set, restored a 1952 Buick, of which he was very proud; and he loved to garden and took meticulous care of his tomato plants and herb gardens. Our brother received many awards for his exceptional wine making skills. He loved to fish from his boat and camp, but time spent with friends and family was his greatest pleasure. Our brother's easy smile, kindness generosities were stellar. Peter's many friends can attest to his easy going personality and how he made us all laugh with his dry sense of humor. He loved to travel and would go to New York City and Canada, for food purchases, with his best friends, Franny Fiorentino, being one of them - then would return home to make some truly delicious meals. His nephews, Doug and Steven and niece, Laurie, looked up to him as a father figure after their dad passed away and he was always there for them.
He leaves us behind, brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Loretta Chambrone, of Prescott, AZ; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Loftus) and Thomas Howell, of Cazenovia; nieces and nephews, Steven Loftus, of Syracuse, Dr. Douglas Loftus, of Oakland, CA, Laurie (Loftus) and Alessandro Galvagna, of Berkley, CA and Maureen Chambrone, of AK.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial, with Military Honors, which will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance records will be required.
In memory of Peter Chambrone, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.