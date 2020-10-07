Peter J. Cragnolin 1952 - 2020
BLACK RIVER - Pete Cragnolin left this world, peacefully, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, while sitting in his chair, overlooking the river at his beloved Black River home.
Peter was born in Utica, NY, October 8, 1952, a son of Alsace "Big Al" and Cecilia "Ceil" (Zebrowski) Cragnolin. He was raised and educated in New Hartford, a graduate of New Hartford Central High School and later attended SUNY at Canton, NY.
On March 5, 1977, Pete was joined in marriage to the former Catherine "Katie" Redden; a marriage of true love and devotion to each other for over 43 years. They both always remarked that they were the best thing that ever happened to each other.
Always a worker, Pete held many different occupations over the years, but predominantly was a service technician at Niagara Mohawk for over twenty years, eventually retiring from National Grid.
To say Pete was an avid outdoorsman, would be an understatement. His life revolved around time spent in the woods, hunting, fishing and foraging and he always felt most comfortable outside with his family and friends. He was also a diehard motorcyclist, who owned many different bikes over the years. He enjoyed touring all over the country, especially in Upstate NY and at his winter home in Eastpoint, FL and his beloved Katie, was always right behind him, watching his back.
A very strong minded individual, there was your way, the right way and Pete's way and it usually turned out to be Pete's way. He was an electrician, mechanic, carpenter and mason; Pete could do it all and was always there to lend a hand and of course, tell you how it should be done. He will be very sadly missed.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Katie; his two sons, Jeremy Cragnolin and his wife, Heather and Corey Cragnolin; grandchildren, Cooper, twins, Jocelyn and Matthew, and Elise Cragnolin, and Branson and Brayden Cragnolin; his three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Patricia and William Delaney, Jeanne and Martin Colucci and Judith Cragnolin; and also many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish celebrated by his good friend, Father John Rose. We ask that you come a little earlier, as temperature checks, registering for tracing, proper wearing of face masks and observing social distancing will be implemented by church staff.
THE RIDE
Continues…