|
|
Deacon Peter J. Manno 1936 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Deacon Peter J. Manno, 83, of 87 1/2 South Main Street, Dolgeville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center, after a brief illness.
He was born in Mohawk and raised in Frankfort, the son of Joseph P. and Jennie (Calamonaci) Manno. After graduation from high school, Peter attended the Latin American Institute in New York City, where he studied French, Spanish and Italian. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 7, 1955 and was honorably discharged on September 6, 1959. He served four years as a Chinese linguist with the USAF Security Service in the Philippines, Taiwan and Texas.
Upon being discharged, he worked for the Bank of America in New York as a translator, while attending college to obtain his BA in Spanish from CCNY and his MA from Hunter College. In 1985, after 18 years as a teacher, Dean of Students and finally, Assistant Headmaster at the Highland Prep School in Jamaica Estates, Queens, Peter returned to the Mohawk Valley to teach Spanish and occasionally Chinese in the Ilion School system. In 1992, he was granted a degree as a Teacher of Spanish from the government of Spain and in 1993, he received a Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a summer of studies in California. He remained in the Ilion School district, until he retired in 1998.
Peter was ordained a Deacon in the Roman Catholic Church in Albany, in October of 1986. He served faithfully in parishes in Amsterdam, Herkimer, Newport/Middleville and most recently, in Dolgeville. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and at various times served as a volunteer with Hospice, the Homeless and Runaway Youth Program, the Fresh Air Fund, AIDS Community Resources and on the board of directors of Catholic Family and Community Services of Herkimer County.
For a brief period of time, he even worked as a chef in a Utica restaurant. Cooking, as a matter of fact, was one of his favorite pastimes, together with traveling and working in his garden.
Deacon Peter is survived by his three sisters and their husbands, Vivian and John Latella, Josephine and Robert Schmidt and Mary Ann and Nicholas Barbuto. His nephews, Edward Schmidt and his wife, Rachel, Peter Barbuto and his wife, Elizabeth, Mark Barbuto and his wife, Jessica and Matthew Barbuto; his nieces, Deborah Ocasio and her husband, Julio, Denise Latella, Ann Marie Latella and her husband, Joseph and Lauren Kuzara and her husband, Brian; and several great-nieces and nephews. He loved his nieces and nephews very much. He also had hundreds of students from his more than 30 years of teaching whom he considered "his kids" and who will forever and lovingly remember him as "Don Pedro".
His family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Siegenthaler Center for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Hospice & Palliative Care Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, Helmer Avenue Dolgeville. The Mass will be con-celebrated by Rev. Leo F. Potvin and Rev. Terence Healy and assisted by Deacon James Bower. The Rite of Committal will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the Mass. For his service to our country, Military Honors will be accorded by the United Sates Air Force at the cemetery.
Calling hours are on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville.
To share a remembrance of Deacon Peter, or a message of sympathy to the family, please go to www.robertsfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019