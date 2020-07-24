Peter J. Murray, Ret. (UFD) 1936 - 2020
Retired Utica Fire Department Captain
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Peter J. Murray, Retired Utica Fire Department Captain, age 84, passed away on July 21, 2020.
Born in Utica, on April 22, 1936, Peter was the son of the late Hugh and Irene (Miller) Murray. He was raised and educated in Utica, attending St. Francis De Sales School K-12. He will be forever grateful to his parents for sending him to parochial school. After graduation in 1954, he learned the residential building trade. In 1955, he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving on a jet fighter squadron aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. He would often reminisce about his many adventures at sea and the amazing opportunities it afforded him to see the world. On September 19, 1959, he married Sophie (Zosia) Ann Mackos, with whom he shared 60 years together, years filled with much love, devotion and respect for family life. He said it was the best decision he ever made.
On June 21, 1959, Peter began his career with the Utica Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter, stationed at the firehouses at Central, Bleecker, Mohawk and Arthur. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service and rose to the rank of Lieutenant in 1966 and Captain in 1973. Peter received multiple commendations for his bravery. He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 32 and served on its Executive Board. Upon his retirement from the UFD in 1985, he served on the Executive Board for Retired Police and Firefighters.
Peter was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #97 and the VFW 7393. He made many friends in his associations and they would often comment about his quick and easy banter. He found his passion for golf soon after his retirement and enjoyed the game for over 35 years. He was an avid Yankees fan and followed Syracuse sports. He loved the challenge of crossword puzzles or any word game. He would fondly reference and attribute his word interest to his Latin education by the brothers at St. Francis. Peter loved old movies, especially featuring John Wayne. He loved the songs of Johnny Mathis and regaled his children and grandchildren with stories about his memorable high school dances. Other childhood stories included waking up to the roar of the lion at the Utica Zoo from his Cornhill home, hopping the train to NYC without any money, 25 cent movies at the Stanley and milkshakes at the Square View.
He regularly vacationed with his family and friends to Eagle Bay, NY. When not vacationing at Fourth Lake, Peter enjoyed his yearly family trek to the ocean. Hampton Beach, NH, was the quintessential spot to enjoy a generous lobster and a cold one (Brown's was his favorite lobster shack). He and Zosia made many other happy memories in retirement travelling to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Scotland, England, Italy and Sicily. The majority of their travel, however, was dedicated to visiting and spending time with their children and their seven accomplished granddaughters. Peter was very proud of his grandchildren, who fondly called him "beepa", a name that was very endearing to him.
Peter was blessed with many special friends throughout the years. He will be missed for his quick wit and easy ability to converse with others. We will miss his smile and beautiful blue eyes. He was a loving father and husband who cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his wife, Sophie (Zosia) Ann and his three beloved children, Dr. Colleen Murray Zangla (Steve), of PA, Christopher Murray, of AZ and Cathleen Luker (William), of CT; seven granddaughters, Dr. Emily Zangla, Carly Zangla, Kate Zangla, Kelly Luker, Kristy Luker, Courtney Luker and Shannon Luker; sister, Irene Murray Sbiroli and sister-in-law, Linda Mackos; several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Anthony Caruso; his niece, Patricia Caruso; brother-in-law, Philip Sbiroli; nephew, Michael Sbiroli; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Mary Mackos; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Donald Pemberton; nephew, Carey Pemberton; brother-in-law, Robert Mackos.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Please wear a face covering and be mindful of our 33% capacity restriction. Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Inurnment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness, may make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Abraham House (Utica). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy www.mmknfd.com
.