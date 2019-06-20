Peter J. Paratore, Jr. 1934 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Peter J. Paratore, Jr., 85, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Chestnut House at Sitrin Health Care Center with his family by his side.

He was born in Frankfort on March 9, 1934, the son of the late Peter and Frances Tocco Paratore. He attended Frankfort schools, graduating with the Class of 1953. He went on to attend MVCC, where he obtained his Associate's Degree, graduating in 1955. He served with the US Army and was Honorably Discharged on May 7, 1958 at Ft. Huachuca, AZ, with the rank of SP3.

On May 5, 1956, Peter was joined in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Ann Garramone, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Utica. Peter and Bonnie shared a loving bond and were devoted to each other in every way since they were 16 years old.

Peter was a very gifted and accomplished man, with a career that spanned decades. He was a component design engineer for the Aerospace Military Defense Division of General Electric. The pinnacle of his career was his responsibility for the design and fabrication of the Sidewinder Chaparral Air Missile System, for which he earned a commendation from President Eisenhower. Mr. Paratore was also a member of several organizations for professional engineers. He was a communicant of St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church and a member of the Frankfort American Legion Post #845.

Peter leaves behind the love of his life, Bonnie, his wife of 63 years; his children, Master Chief Aviation Air Warfare Specialist, Peter A. Paratore, US Navy Ret., Paul D. Paratore, Tech Sgt. USAF, Ret., D'Anne R. Paratore, Bonnie A. Kevern and Patrick K. Paratore, Sgt. US Army and his wife, Anna Marie; his grandchildren, Peter A. Paratore, III, Combat Rescue Swimmer 2nd Class, US Navy, Nicholas L. Paratore, Giovanna M. Paratore and Leah A. Paratore; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brayden; his in-laws, June Garramone Faneli and Carol Garramone Connino; several cherished nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dear friends, Jerry Loomis, Louis DiOrio and Anthony DiNaidi. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Vito and Frank Paratore; beloved sister, Mildred Sciortino; and sisters, Anne Kowalzcik, Mary Barberio and Shirley Farouche.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony LaFache. The family will receive friends after Mass. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica. There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019