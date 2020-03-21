|
|
Peter J. Scouten 1945 - 2020
FORESTPORT - Peter J. Scouten, 75, of State Rt. 28, widower of Gale E., passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020, while surrounded by the loving care of his family.
Affectionately known as Pete, he was born in Utica, on February 26, 1945, a son of Donald and Mary Ferjet Scouten. Pete's entire life was lived in Forestport and grew up on the Dutch Hill Road. He graduated from Forestport High School, with the Class of 1963. In 1965, he began his long career with Niagara Mohawk Power Co., starting as a meter reader before advancing to the position of lineman and retiring as foreman in 2000. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local, Syracuse. After his retirement, Pete founded his well-known "Tired Iron" Excavating Service, Forestport, which he was operating at the present time.
On May 15, 1965, Pete was united in marriage with Gale E. Ritter at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport. In 1972, they moved to their present home on Rt. 28 in Forestport. Gale passed away on October 7, 2019.
Pete is survived by one son, Ronald (Kimberly) Scouten, Forestport. He was predeceased by a son, Peter J. Scouten, on January 29, 2011. Also surviving is his daughter-in-law, Colleen (Luke) Pritchard, Forestport; beloved grandchildren, Michael and Abigail Scouten, Steven, Christopher, Sarah and Andrew Scouten, all of Forestport; a sister, Tammy Kotary, Rome; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend who was like a son, John Jones, Forestport. He valued his many neighborhood "family" and friends around town. He was also predeceased by his brother, Blaine Scouten; and sister, Cindy Scouten.
A Celebration of Life and interment in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport, will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beechwood Cemetery Association, Forestport.
Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020