Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Scouten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Scouten


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Scouten Obituary
Peter J. Scouten 1945 - 2020
FORESTPORT - Peter J. Scouten, 75, of State Rt. 28, widower of Gale E., passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020, while surrounded by the loving care of his family.
Affectionately known as Pete, he was born in Utica, on February 26, 1945, a son of Donald and Mary Ferjet Scouten. Pete's entire life was lived in Forestport and grew up on the Dutch Hill Road. He graduated from Forestport High School, with the Class of 1963. In 1965, he began his long career with Niagara Mohawk Power Co., starting as a meter reader before advancing to the position of lineman and retiring as foreman in 2000. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local, Syracuse. After his retirement, Pete founded his well-known "Tired Iron" Excavating Service, Forestport, which he was operating at the present time.
On May 15, 1965, Pete was united in marriage with Gale E. Ritter at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport. In 1972, they moved to their present home on Rt. 28 in Forestport. Gale passed away on October 7, 2019.
Pete is survived by one son, Ronald (Kimberly) Scouten, Forestport. He was predeceased by a son, Peter J. Scouten, on January 29, 2011. Also surviving is his daughter-in-law, Colleen (Luke) Pritchard, Forestport; beloved grandchildren, Michael and Abigail Scouten, Steven, Christopher, Sarah and Andrew Scouten, all of Forestport; a sister, Tammy Kotary, Rome; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend who was like a son, John Jones, Forestport. He valued his many neighborhood "family" and friends around town. He was also predeceased by his brother, Blaine Scouten; and sister, Cindy Scouten.
A Celebration of Life and interment in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport, will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beechwood Cemetery Association, Forestport.
Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -