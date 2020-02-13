|
Peter James Rocci 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Peter James Rocci, of Utica, passed peacefully from this world to join his parents, Mary and Al and brother, Jim, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Peter was born on October 26, 1942. He was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School, Class of 1960 and the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Pharmacy. He was united in marriage to Vinnie Talarico on September 11, 1965 in Blessed Sacrament Church - a blessed union of love, strength and commitment.
For the majority of his career in pharmacy, he was employed by Rite Aid Corporation as a Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supervisor and Personnel Manager. Peter was the recipient of several awards of recognition throughout his career and served as President of the Mohawk Valley Pharmaceutical Society. He was later employed by Garro's Pharmacy, where he continued to do what he loved, while making several lasting friendships.
Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose life centered around his family. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of honesty, integrity and work ethic. He took special interest in all of their endeavors, offering advice and encouragement whenever needed. His words of wisdom were always an inspiration.
Peter enjoyed many special times with family and friends. Some of his favorites included holiday celebrations, the annual Rocci/DeTraglia "Sausage Saturday", tailgating with his buddies during football season, Uncle Mario's Christmas parties, breakfast with Vinny and pharmacy friends, hanging out with the crew at Tommy's barbershop and our yearly Toffler dinner parties.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Vinnie; his cherished children, who provided him with strength and decorated his life, Peter and Christine Rocci, Dr. Charles and Brenda Rocci and Gina Rocci; adored grandchildren, who gave light to his days, Alexander, Charles, Nicholas, Victoria, Samuel and Christopher (CJ); very special in-laws, Gloria Rocci and Carol and Fred Polito; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Rick and Ricky Kaminski, Kathie and Jason Taillon, Gabriella, Francesca and Anthony, Fred Polito and Jim Recknall, Christopher and Debra Polito and Jordyn; lifelong friends, Rufie, Phibby, Dick and Billy. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Mary and Alphonse Rocci; treasured brother, James Rocci; much-loved in-laws, Philomena and Charles Talarico; and special aunts, uncles and friends.
The Rocci family is deeply grateful for the help and encouragement of the Polito family, the extended Rocci family, and the DeTraglia family and all of our loving cousins, who were continually by our side. To our friends, Joyce and Nancy, for their help and deep concern for Peter. To the Ventura family, for always taking such good care of us and to the Scampones and Mattias for their unending support. Thank you to all of our wonderful friends, neighbors and family for their continual calls of encouragement and love. With special remembrance of Reta and Tom Fierro, Bill Kilts, Joe Talarico, Antonio Faga, Nick Laino, Dave Andreone, Dennis Thompson and Peter Eterno.
We thank the physicians who cared for Peter and especially acknowledge Dr. John DeTraglia and Dr. Charles Rocci for their insight and advice.
Peter will always be remembered for his courage and perseverance during his long illness. His strength and optimism will forever be an inspiration to his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12:00 Noon in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday (today) from 5-8 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020