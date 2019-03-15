Home

Philip A. "Pop" Bilodeau

Philip A. "Pop" Bilodeau Obituary
Philip A. "Pop" Bilodeau 1948 - 2019
ORISKANY, NY - Philip A. "Pop" Bilodeau, age 70, of Oriskany, entered fully into the presence of the Lord, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, March 13, after a brief battle with cancer.
Philip was born in Utica on July 3, 1948, to the late Albert and Ann DeAngelo Bilodeau and attended the Utica Schools. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On June 12, 1999, he was united in marriage to the former Carmelita Pimpinella. Philip worked as a Corrections Officer, retiring from Oneida Correctional Facility.
Philip enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and horse racing at Vernon Downs. He was an avid Syracuse Basketball fan. His greatest joy in life, however, was painting and drawing with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
Philip is survived by his loving wife, Carmelita; his children, Carmen (Carissa) Jones, Amelia (Marc) Palmer and Joseph (Vanessa) Bilodeau; grandchildren, Alexandra, Gabriella, Julianna, Tiana, Nina, Vincent, Marky, Isabella, Zachary and Dante; a sister, Denise (Dave) Soja; three brothers, Bob (Debbie) Bilodeau, John (Sharon) Bilodeau and Ron (Betty) Bilodeau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Lisa) Pimpinella, Marco (Nancy) Pimpinella and Michael Pimpinella; several nieces and nephews; his K-9 pal, Sable; and close family friends, Sarah and Dave Hensel. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Donald Jones, III; and two brothers, Richard and Al Bilodeau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Peter's Church, with Military Honors to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends may call at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, on Sunday from 1 to 4 PM.
Please offer online condolences at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
