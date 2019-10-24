|
Philip A. Montesanti 1924 - 2019
UTICA- Mr. Philip A. Montesanti, 94, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
Phil was born in Utica, on November 8, 1924, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Bonanza) Montesanti. He was educated in local schools and served our country in the US Army during WWII.
On June 2, 1956, Phil was joined in marriage to the former Sarah Cittadino. Phil and Sarah shared over 51 loving years of marriage together. They enjoyed traveling to Italy, Florida and
California and loved to dance and always enjoyed socializing with their many friends and relatives. His beloved Sarah passed away on September 30, 2007.
Phil was the Deli-Manager at Loblaw's for many years and following his retirement, was never one to stay idle. He worked at Tony's Pizzeria in West Utica for many years. He also was a longtime member of the East Utica Optimist Club, the Masonic Lodge and was always involved for many years at Mt. Carmel Church, making Pizza Frite. The "Candyman" will be sadly missed by all.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Philip and Phyllis Cittadino, Rosemarie Cittadino and Tina and Bob Gaetano; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins in the Bonanza, Cittadino and Arcuri family. He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Tony Alessi; in-laws, Lena and Sam Cittadino; a niece and nephew, Kristine and David Marriott; and his beloved dog, "Little Ray".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (today), at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Private entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. There are no calling hours.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the Amherst Unit of the Masonic Care Community and also Cedarbrook of Sitrin Health Care, where he formerly lived for five years. The love and compassion shown to Phil will never be forgotten. The "Candyman" will be very sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers and in consideration of Phil's love for animals, please consider donations to the Steven Swan Humane Society.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019